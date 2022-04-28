Big Stone Gap, Va — Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell knew there was a small chance he would hear his name tonight in the first round of the NFL draft.

The Big Stone Gap, Virginia native who played high school football at Union high is projected to hear his name in the 3rd or 4th round which will be Friday or Saturday.



Mitchell doesn’t care if he’s Mr. Illrevantly following an ACL injury in 2021 that disrupted his season he’s just happy there’s still a chance he’ll hear his name called in the draft.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was a kid I knew I wanted to be a pro athlete when I was young I didn’t know if it would be basketball or football but as I got into high school I chose football but being a pro athlete has always been a dream of mine for it to be three days away it’s kind of a crazy feeling one second it hits me and one second it’s like normal but it’s been a whirlwind right now but I’m very excited and blessed to be in this position.”