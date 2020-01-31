Former Hokie Kendall Fuller is in search of a Super Bowl ring

Milligan College -- Let's head to Milligan where the Buffs looking to make it 5 wins in a row, taking on Johnson.A bit later, they slide it over to Matt Cole at the top of the key and he lines this one down his sights and knocks it down, he had 16 on the night.

The Buffs kept the ball moving all game when they pass it to Bo Pless on the wing and he sinks the 3-ball, he made 4 of those, but Nathan Hastings had 22 to lead Milligan which won 94-83.