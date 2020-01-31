Former Hokie Kendall Fuller is in search of a Super Bowl ring

Miami, Fl. — Wednesday we talked about two Volunteers looking for a Super Bowl ring this weekend when San Francisco faces Kansas City.
The Virginia Tech Hokies will also be represented on Sunday when defensive back Kendall Fuller suits up for the Chiefs.
Fuller who was apart of the trade that sent Alex Smith to Washington is the youngest of four brothers who have all played in the NFL, but he will be the first to participate in a super bowl so he says he plans to soak up as much of the atmosphere as possible “Knowing you dream of this as a kid so just taking the experience in enjoying it and knowing a lot of guys have 10-year careers and never make it to the Super Bowl so just taking it all in and just enjoying it.”
