Johnson City, TN — Former Science Hill quarterback Jaylan Adams was named the offensive player of the week in the Southern Conference this week
The Citadel quarterback ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat Furman 26-7 in the 100th meeting between the rivals.
The sophomore carried the ball 18 times on the afternoon, scoring on a 25-yard run to make it 13-0 after one quarter and adding a 43-yard touchdown run with 5:16 left in the game to make it 19-7.
Adams directed an offense that gained 286 yards on the ground Saturday.
Former Hilltopper Adams honored as offensive player of the week in the Socon
Johnson City, TN — Former Science Hill quarterback Jaylan Adams was named the offensive player of the week in the Southern Conference this week