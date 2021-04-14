Former Hilltopper Adams honored as offensive player of the week in the Socon

NASHVILLE (WJHL) - Eddie George hasn't been on the sidelines since he played with the Dallas Cowboys in 2004, but the College Football Hall of Famer is making his way back to the field as George was officially introduced as Tennessee State's new head coach.

The Tigers are hoping the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner energizes the program, which has been lacking some juice the past couple of seasons. TSU hasn't had a winning record since 2017, including a 2-5 finish this spring. George knows it's not going to be easy to change the culture of this program.