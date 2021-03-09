Former Hampton player Coby Jones Named 2021 DII Pete Maravich Award Recipient

Greenville, SC: The NCCAA is pleased to recognize Coby Jones of Johnson University Tennessee (JUTN) as the 2021 Pete Maravich Award recipient for Division II Men’s Basketball.

Two-year team captain Coby Jones is known to be a physically and versatile player on the court. This season Jones averaged a remarkable 20.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per-game. He is a two-time NCCAA Division II First Team All-American and will finish his career with over 2,000 points as Johnson University’s third all-time leading scorer. The 6’2” guard has led his team to a Mideast Regional Championship in 2018, and three consecutive National Championship appearances.