Former ETSU Buccaneer Dr. DeWeese hired by the NFL NY Jets

Johnson City, TN — Former ETSU assistant athletic director for sports performance Dr. Brad DeWeese has been hired by the NFL’s New York Jets as head of the athletic care and performance department.
DeWeese helped athletes to seven world championship titles in three different sports and 21 Olympic and world championship medals while he was the head of sports physiology at the United States Olympic Committee’s Winter Division.
Dr. DeWeese will oversee the department that will include the team’s athletic trainers, strength & conditioning, and nutrition staff in addition to a rehab department.

