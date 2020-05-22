Former Dobyns-Bennett Indian Makale Foreman will transfer to California

Kingsport, TN — Kingsport native Makale Foreman has found a new home since entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal .



Foreman who played at Stony Brook last season before beginning his career with Chattanooga averaged 15.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2 assists per game for the Seawolves, who finished 20-13 in the 2019-20 season in the American East conference. The junior spoke to News Channel 11 sports this afternoon and said he chose California over 8 others because it’s a very prestigious school.

“Coaching staff I really connected with them and just getting that degree and getting that degree from Cal is prestigious is really the main thing coming out of there and getting a degree from there will probably land me a job and I was really connected with the staff, says Foreman.”