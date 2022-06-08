Jonesborough, TN — The college football season starts in less than 100 days for the ETSU Buccaneers when they welcome Mars Hill out of North Carolina to William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on Thursday, September 1st…

It will be the coaching debut of legendary high school head coach George Quarles and former David Crockett quarterback Cade Larkins also hopes it will be his debut as well.

Larkin has been at ETSU for two seasons but has yet to play because of injuries including an A-C-L injury that made him miss the entire 2020 season.

We caught up with him this weekend at the Crockett football camp and while he’s still not 100 percent he knows he must be patient and his time will come.

“I feel good I’m probably not all the way back but I feel good and I’m extremely confident and not worried about anything and I feel good. I just keep my head and be ready if the option presents itself always be prepared and I’ll just keep working.”