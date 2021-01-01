Former Crockett player leaving Liberty and joining ETSU football program

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneer football team rang in the new year a little early when former David Crockett Pioneer standout Austin Lewis announced he was ready to come home

The 6 foot six 270 pounds defensive lineman played for Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flame this season and in 10 games, starting 2, and recorded 10 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

He played in 34 games during his three-year career at Liberty and finished with 67 career tackles and averaged 3.5 sacks and he became the first player in program history to earn All-America honors at the FBS level when he was named a freshman all-American by the football writers association of America.

But now with a son on the way, he’s ready to come home and play for the blue and gold.

“It’s awesome that 4 hours away and I still had people come up there but not to this magnitude where I’m the home town kid like a few others on the team it’s going to be really cool experience and I’m very excited for it football-wise I get the chance to go in and help out lead the team and it’s a good opportunity to get in there with those young guys they got and sharing the experience I have with them and helping them out and hopefully get some more championships, says Lewis.”