JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The son of former Tennessee Vols National Champion quarterback Tee Martin announced last night he has committed to the ETSU Buccaneers baseball program.

Kaden Martin, who was a star baseball player and football player at Knoxville Catholic 2 years ago, is transferring from the University of Miami after he entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this spring.

Martin appeared in two games, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, at Miami in 2023.