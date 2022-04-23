Morristown, TN — Former Daniel Boone baseball player Colby Backus who currently plays for NJCAA No. 1 ranked Walter State committed to the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers this morning…

Backus is currently a redshirt freshman for the Senators and so far this season has recorded 66 hits and scored 52 runs, including 13 home runs on 161 at-bats…

The 6’5″ outfielder has a .410 Batting Average for the Senators through the first 46 games of the season, in which Walters State has a 43-3 record.