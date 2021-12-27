Forfeit vs. No Contest | SoCon announces policy changes to COVID rescheduling during basketball season

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) – The Southern Conference has made alterations to its COVID-19 rescheduling policies for both men’s and women’s basketball teams.

A release from the SoCon Monday states the ten athletic directors unanimously voted to change the policy that had been previously decided on. The league had originally stated that if a team could not play due to COVID, it would result in a forfeit.

However, the new policy states that if a team cannot play for COVID-related reasons, it will result in a “no contest,” as of Monday.

The release states that SoCon officials will try to reschedule games as early as they can.

“In order to keep pace with the ever-changing COVID environment, it was determined that we make some adjustments and finalize our policy standards,” SoCon Commissioner Jim Schaus said in the release. “Our primary concern is the health and safety of our teams and others directly involved. We also desire to administer guidelines that maximized competitive equity in our process. We will continue to regularly monitor the situation and make any necessary adjustments in the future as needed.”

A “no contest” ruling means that a team does not have at least “seven healthy scholarship players and one full-time coach available for a game.”

The release states that if a team does have the necessary players and staff but still chooses to not play, then the game will be ruled a forfeit.

The ETSU men’s basketball team will travel to Chattanooga for a conference matchup Thursday against the Mocs. The women’s team will host Lynchburg in Brooks Gym on Jan. 2.