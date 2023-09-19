MILLIGAN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Food City presented Milligan University with A $15,000 check for its athletics program Tuesday.

The check was presented to Milligan University Athletics at the Lacy Fieldhouse.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Food City and just moving forward,” Director of Milligan University Athletics Christian Pope said. “So many things that we’ve got going on at Milligan in terms of athletics facilities and just revamps and things that we’re doing, to have a partner like Food City is just a phenomenal opportunity for us. We’re very grateful that they saw value in coming on board with Milligan.”

The university has recently made several improvements to its athletic facilities, including new flooring on its courts and renovated locker rooms for the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

“We’re working on a Hall of Fame space, our Buffalo Room where we receive people and we also use for hospitality and recruitment is being revamped,” Pope said. “We’re actually putting in fields in baseball and softball with new turf.”

The funds from Food City will assist in continued work on the university’s courts and gym. Pope said upgrades to the scoreboards are in the works.

“When I came on board, we basically began in earnest trying to get with a lot of corporate sponsors and different businesses in the area that see value in Milligan Athletics and Milligan University and what we’re doing here,” Pope said. “So to have that support from the community has been phenomenal.”