Floyd sets two school records to lead King past UMO

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Jordan Floyd had a career night for the King University men’s basketball team as they edged the University of Mount Olive on Saturday in the Student Center Complex. Floyd set school records with 43 points and 18 field goals in the 76-74 Tornado victory.

THE BASICS

FINAL: King 76, Mount Olive 74

LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.

RECORDS: King 10-4, 5-2 Conference Carolinas; Mount Olive 8-7, 2-5 Conference Carolinas

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Half

· The first half went back-and-forth as the teams traded the lead six times, and the score was tied five times.

· Floyd got off to a hot start with a triple on King’s opening possession.

· With King trailing 14-12, Floyd drilled another trifecta to start an 11-0 Tornado run.

· Mike Salomon made a pair of free throws to five King their largest lead of the game at 23-14 with 11 minutes remaining in the first half.

· However, Mount Olive started to chip away at the deficit, using a 7-0 spurt to pull within 25-24 with seven minutes remaining in the half.

· Floyd responded with a bucket to get the Tornado back on the scoreboard.

· The Trojan run continued as they took a 32-29 lead and led 34-32 before King closed the half on a run.

· Following a Floyd basket, Damion Ottman made a pair of free throws before Floyd closed the half with a triple to give King a 39-34 lead at the break.

Second Half

· King tried to pull away in the second half as James Brown started a 7-0 Tornado run with a jump shot.

· Brandon Lamberth capped the spurt with a layup, giving King a 55-47 lead with 12 minutes remaining.

· King again led by eight, 73-65 following a Floyd triple with 3:28 remaining, but Mount Olive went on one last run. That triple tied the school record for Floyd.

· The Trojans scored six consecutive points, pulling within 73-71 with 43 seconds remaining.

· A pair of Justin Frazier free throws following a Mount Olive turnover gave King a 75-71 lead in the final 10 seconds.

· Floyd was fouled with one second remaining and he made the first, giving him the school record.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

· Floyd poured in a school-record 43 points on 18-for-27 shooting from the floor, including 5-for-9 from three-point range.

· Brown followed with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

· Frazier handed out five assists and snared seven rebounds.

· Salomon scored five points and grabbed nine rebounds while Ottman accounted for seven points and seven rebounds.

FOR THE FOES

· Michael Brown led five Mount Olive scorers in double figures with 14 points.

· Johnny Hughes III added 12 points and nine rebounds while Calvin Washington scored 12 points off the bench.

· Darius Spragley and Jonathan Mebane chipped in with 11 points apiece.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

· Floyd’s 43 points breaks the old school record of 42 points set by Bill Burnett in 1967-68.

· Floyd’s 18 field goals breaks Randy Poole’s previous record of 17 set against Bluefield College in 1974-75.

· Floyd now has eight 30-point outbursts this season and two games with at least 40 points.

UP NEXT

· King travels to Chowan on Saturday. Tipoff from Murfreesboro, N.C. is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

· Mount Olive returns to action on Wednesday when they host Chowan.

In what was a game of runs, the King University women’s basketball team came up one run short on Saturday against the University of Mount Olive. The teams entered the fourth quarter even, but the Trojans edged King to take the 62-56 victory.

THE BASICS

FINAL: Mount Olive 62, King 56

LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.

RECORDS: King 6-7, 3-4 Conference Carolinas; Mount Olive 9-3, 6-2 Conference Carolinas

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

· Mount Olive used a 10-2 spurt in the first quarter to open up their largest lead of the game at 17-7.

· However, the Tornado scored the final four points of the stanza, cutting their deficit to 17-11.

Second Period

· The run continued in the second period as a Ryleigh Fritz trifecta pulled King within one possession.

· Fritz drilled another triple, pulling the Tornado within 19-18 with seven minutes remaining until halftime.

· The Trojans stretched their lead back out to nine points for King started to chip away again.

· Trailing 29-22, Ali Golden started a 6-0 King run with a jump shot.

· A pair of Fritz free throws and a Julie Ford basket gave King the final six points of the quarter, but Mount Olive led 29-28 at the break.

Third Period

· The teams went back-and-forth in the third period as there were three ties and four lead changes.

· Kori West gave King their first lead of the game at 37-36 with an old fashioned three-point play.

· West later gave King their largest lead of the game at 41-38 with a layup.

· However, the Trojans scored the four of the final five points of the quarter to even the game at 42 going to the final period.

Fourth Period

· Golden gave King a 44-42 lead with a pair of free throws to start the fourth quarter, but Mount Olive responded with six straight points to regain the lead.

· The Trojans extended their lead to 55-45 with four minutes remaining, but the Tornado had a run left.

· An Arielle Holloway steal and layup capped an 8-0 King run and pulled the Tornado within 55-53 with 1:30 remaining.

· Holloway later collected and offensive rebound and made the put back with 19 seconds remaining, again pulling King within 57-55.

· However, the Tornado couldn’t get any closer than that as the Trojans closed out the 62-56 win at the free throw line.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

· Fritz led the Tornado with 18 points and four rebounds.

· West added 13 points and eight rebounds.

· Golden chipped in with 13 points and four rebounds.

FOR THE FOES

· Azariah Fields and Jada Bacchus led four Mount Olive scorers in double figures with 15 points apiece.

· Bacchus added a game-high 16 rebounds and four assists.

· Kelly Post followed with 11 points and 11 rebounds while Ivanda Hudjakova chipped in with 13 points and seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

· King returns to the court on Wednesday when they travel to Converse College. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. in Spartanburg, S.C.

· Mount Olive hosts Chowan University on Wednesday night.