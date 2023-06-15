GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Thursday, The Pioneers announced their full football slate for this upcoming fall.

Tusculum enjoyed one of its most successful seasons on the gridiron in the school’s history in 2022. TU’s 8-3 record earned the program a second-place finish in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Mountain Division. The eight wins are tied for third-most in a season, while six SAC victories are tied for the most in the program’s history.

An eleven-game campaign begins for the Pioneers at Kennesaw State on Thursday, August 31. The Owls are in the midst of transitioning up to the NCAA Division I-FBS level by 2024, an finished last season with a record of 5-6. TU will round out the non-conference slate with a trip to Virginia State on Saturday, September 9.

Wingate will be the team’s first SAC matchup in 2023, as Tusculum will travel to the Bulldogs for a 6 p.m. kick on Saturday, September 16. Wingate represented in the conference in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals in 2022.

The conference home opener will come against Catawba on Saturday, September 23 at 4 p.m. Barton will travel to Tusculum the following Saturday (Sept. 30) for a 2 p.m. kick.

The Pioneers will travel the short distance to Carson-Newman on Saturday, October 7 for a 1 p.m. contest.

UVA Wise will be TU’s Homecoming opponent on Saturday, October 14. The two regional foes will kick-off at 2 p.m.

A late-October road trip will follow as Tusculum travels to Emory & Henry (Oct. 21) and Erskine (Oct. 28) for 1 p.m. contests.

The final two games of the season will come at home, as Mars Hill will meet the Pioneers on Saturday, November 4 at 1 p.m. Senior Day against Lenoir-Rhyne will close out the campaign on Saturday, November 11 at 1 p.m.

FULL 2023 SCHEDULE:

8/31 (Thurs.) @ Kennesaw State (TBD)

9/9 @ Virginia State (2 p.m.)

9/16 @ Wingate (6 p.m.)

9/23 vs. Catawba (4 p.m.)

9/30 vs. Barton (2 p.m.)

10/7 @ Carson-Newman (1 p.m.)

10/14 vs. UVA Wise (2 p.m. – Homecoming)

10/21 @ Emory & Henry (1 p.m.)

10/28 @ Erskine (1 p.m.)

11/4 vs. Mars Hill (1 p.m. – Hall of Fame Game)

11/11 vs. Lenoir-Rhyne (1 p.m. – Senior Day)