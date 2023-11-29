BOONE, N.C. (Nov. 29, 2023) – The ETSU men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a sluggish start as the Buccaneers were down by 20 at halftime and suffered a 72-61 setback at Appalachian State on Wednesday night inside the Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, N.C.

Both teams got off to slow starts as it was 5-5 at the first media timeout. From there, the Mountaineers rattled off the next six to go up 11-5; however, the Bucs finally got into a groove when Braden Illic and Seymour accounted for three straight triples to pull the Blue & Gold within three, 20-17 with less than eight minutes to go in the half. Unfortunately, ETSU couldn’t continue the hot shooting and quickly cooled off as Appalachian State finished the half on a 22-5 run and took a 42-22 lead into the locker room.

The Bucs opened the second half with some momentum as they cut the 20-point deficit in half five minutes in when a lay-up by Parker made it 46-36. Appalachian State scored the next five points to go back up 15, but ETSU rattled off eight of the next 10 to pull within nine, 53-44 with just under 10 minutes remaining.

ETSU was able to close the gap to eight on three separate possessions; however, the Bucs couldn’t get any closer and the Mountaineers came away with the 11-point win.