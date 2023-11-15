RADFORD, Va. (Nov. 15, 2023) – The ETSU women’s basketball team withstood a second half rally by Radford to upend the Highlanders by a score of 49-45 on Wednesday. With Wednesday’s victory, the Buccaneers improve to 2-1 on the 2023-24 campaign.

ETSU was led on Wednesday by Breanne Beatty. Beatty paced all scorers with 13 points to go with six rebounds. Courtney Moore was the only other ETSU to finish in double figures with 11 points. Moore is the only Buccaneer to score in double digits in all three games this season. Jakhyia Davis narrowly missed on her first double-double of the season with nine points and eight rebounds to round out the statistical leaders for the Bucs.



ETSU will face off against another Big South team on Sunday when they visit Presbyterian. Tip-off for that game is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN+.