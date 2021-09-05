ETSU puts on a show for the home crowd by bashing Radford

The Buccaneers rattled off three first half goals en route to a 4-2 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State men’s soccer treated Johnson City to a show in the home opener by taking down Radford 4-2 Saturday night at Summers-Taylor Stadium.

The Buccaneers worked their attacking third for most of the first half, scoring three goals. They cruised in the second half for the victory, giving them an overall record of 2-0-0 on the young season.

Both forward Tarik Pannholzer and midfielder Gabriel Ramos each tallied a goal and assist a piece. Midfielder and Dobyns-Bennett alum Jack Perry and defender Cameron Carroll scored the other goals.

East Tennessee State will have its hands full this Tuesday when the Buccaneers host reigning national champions Marshall.