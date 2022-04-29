BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJHL) — The East Tennessee State University (ETSU) men’s and women’s track and field programs are set to hit the track in Birmingham Saturday and Sunday during the 2022 Southern Conference Outdoor Championship.

ETSU officials stated in a release that the two-day conference championship will launch from Samford’s Yelton Field, sending 45 Bucs — 28 women and 17 men — to chase champion titles.

Running for the women’s team, Makayla Shaw of Jonesborough earned the top mark in the steeplechase, with an 11:17.67 win at the Catamount Classic on April 15. Shila Kapaya of Knoxville has the second-fastest steeplechase time at 11:25.73, a personal record set at the Tennessee Relays. She also has the second-fastest time in the 100mH at 13.97.

Genevieve Schwarz of Oak Ridge ranks second among SoCon athletes in the 800m at 2:07.87 and third in the 1500m at 4:26.18. The runner has won three events throughout the spring season. Nicole Johnson of Chattanooga has a legal time of 11.99 in the 100m and ranks eighth with a time of 25.17 in the 200m.

Mekayla Brown of Elgin, South Carolina, who became the third Buc to win the SoCon Championship in the triple jump with a leap spanning 11.95m, will return to defend her title. Mary Brown of Radford, Virginia ranks fourth in both the discus (39.06m) and hammer (48.73), winning gold in the hammer during the season opener at Charlotte.

Freshman Diana Romero-Barba of Tepatitlan de Morelos, Jalisco, Mexico, tied for second in the pole vault (3.80m), while another freshman Tya Blake of Lynchburg, Virginia, has the fifth-best mark in the triple jump at 11.74m.

On the men’s side, Noah Shelton of Gray has the third-longest mark in the javelin during the 2022 season. Zach Fejeran of Tazewell, Tennessee, will join Shelton in the discus and hammer and will also compete in shot put. Adam Bradtmueller of Sarasota, Florida, boasts the top mark with a time of 13:50.51 in the 5000m at the Raleigh Relays in March.

Matt Scarr of Wamberal, NSW, Australia, had the fifth-fastest time among conference runners in the 5000m event this season. He also has the third top mark in the men’s 1500m with a time of 3:44.81.

Myles Stoots of Mobile, Alabama; Gavin Gooper of Jacksboro; and Brayden Hamblen of Rock Falls, Illinois, have the third, fifth and seventh fastest times in the steeplechase. Miguel Parrilla of Knoxville boasts the third-fastest 800m time at 1:50.48, and he also earned all-freshman team honors in the event at last year’s SoCon Championship.