ETSU Men’s Basketball to Hold Tip-Off Luncheon sponsored by Johnson City Honda on Nov. 6

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Oct. 22, 2019) – The East Tennessee State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Tuesday that they will be holding a Tip-Off Luncheon sponsored by Johnson City Honda for the upcoming Buccaneer men’s basketball season. The luncheon will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Johnson City Country Club.

The event, which will provide a behind the scenes look at the program, will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $50 per person or a table for 10 can be reserved for $400. To purchase tickets for the luncheon, please contact the ETSU ticket office at 423-439-3878 or click here.

Those who are unable to attend the luncheon or would like to make a contribution to the Hoops Club can do so by clicking here. The Hoops Club is the men’s basketball foundation account that gives the Bucs an opportunity to have an elite program.

“The Hoops Club is vital to the success of our program,” said ETSU men’s basketball head coach Steve Forbes. “These private dollars allow us to provide our players with the necessary tools to be successful on and off the court. The continued support of our generous donors will allow us to continue to have an elite program, now, and in the future.”

Coach Forbes and selected players will be on hand to talk about the Bucs’ upcoming season. During the lunch, items will be available for a live auction and online auction. To view and bid on the online auction items, please click here.

The Bucs open the 2019-2020 season with an exhibition game against Limestone on Friday Nov. 1, before taking on Newbery in the opener on Nov. 6. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. inside Freedom Hall.

For more information on Buccaneer men’s basketball, visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the men’s basketball link.