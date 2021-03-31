ETSU men’s basketball players continue to enter transfer portal after Shay resignation

Jason Shay is the favorite for ETSU opening

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One day after now-former East Tennessee State University men’s basketball coach Jason Shay abruptly resigned, many questions still remain unanswered.

Shay saying it was the right time for a new challenge.

Many are still wondering Wednesday night if his resignation was linked to his support of the ETSU team’s decision to kneel during the national anthem.

Four ETSU players have announced that they entered the portal Wednesday.

News Channel 11 has requested an interview with ETSU President Doctor Brian Noland.

A university spokesperson said that this is an issue involving athletics and referred us to the Athletics Department.

A public records request regarding Shay’s separation from the university has also been formally submitted, but News Channel 11 has not received that yet either.

At least one player told News Channel 11 that the vibe among the team changed during the season.

“I was like something bad is about to happen.. The coach is probably going to leave. The vibe was different it wasn’t the same.. Whatever you do make sure you make the right decision,” Sadaidriene Hall, Forward for the ETSU men’s basket ball team said.

He told News Channel 11 that he expects more players to join him by joining the transfer portal.