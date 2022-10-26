ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Furman Paladins are the preseason favorites to win the 2022-23 men’s basketball title in polling of the league’s 10 head coaches and media, while Chattanooga graduate student center Jake Stephens is the coaches’ selection as the preseason player of the year. ETSU is No. 6 in both polls, collecting 40 points from the coaches and 138 from the media. The Bucs are represented on the preseason all-conference team by junior guard Jordan King, a third-team All-SoCon pick a season ago.

The Mercer Bears were tabbed as the preseason favorites to win the Southern Conference women’s basketball title for the 2022-23 season, according to a vote by the league’s head coaches. Mercer graduate student guard Amoria Neal-Tysor was named the SoCon Preseason Player of the Year. ETSU took sixth in the coaches poll (15) and seventh in the media poll (20). Western Carolina was picked eighth in both polls, earning 11 points in the coaches poll and 16 from the media.