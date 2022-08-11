Johnson City, TN — A year after winning the Naples Invitational, the ETSU Buccaneers will play this seasons (MTE) in the Asheville Championship, which will be held Nov. 11-13 inside Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

ETSU’s opener will feature an old Southern Conference twist as the Bucs take on Elon with the tip-off set for 8:30 pm…The winner would then face either Louisiana or Harvard.

The Bucs were not on the court today …. They were given a day off at the end of the summer semester, players like Jordan King say the mix of new players has been good.

” The summer is going great we are all gelling and connecting with each other on the court but this up coming season I think we are going to have a good run everybody is going to be predicting us to be very low but I think we have the right pieces to be a good team in the SoCon this year.”

After 2 days of practice the women’s team was scheduled to have a little fun under new ETSU head coach Brenda Mock today… The former UNC-Asheville coach who’s been away from the game the last 2 years was just hired on Monday to replace the soon to be fired Simon Harris…

The coach had a limited time with her new team before they left, so these 4 days were jammed pack with a little bit of everything.

“We are going to be able to keep the main thing the main thing in these coming months we have a lot of work to do and a little bit of time that being said we have to be patience with each other there is going to be a lot grace, compassion and conversation and all of that but I’m ready to step in that adversity that’s my job that’s why I get paid the big bucks that’s why I say it’;s a great responsibility to be the head coach and I have shoulder that welcome it with open arms and really be a good filter for the kids.”

Coach Mock will join me in studio Monday on our First at 4, so you don’t want to miss that.