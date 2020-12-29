ETSU looking for Monsanto to continue shooting at a high clip

Johnson City, TN — The Christmas vacation is over the ETSU Buccaneers and now it’s time to get back down to business when they open SoCon action on Wednesday night and they will allow 10 percent of the fans to attend this game.

The Bucs will face Western Carolina in Freedom Hall at 7pm, they will bring a 4-4 record into the contest following a loss to Alabama on the 22nd. This season the Bucs have been led by Laddrius Brewer who’s averaging 15 points a game, but in their last game they got a spark from Damari Monsanto who had a career-high 23 points, the performance did not come as a shock to his head coach.

“As a staff, we have felt he can be our best shooter says head coach Jason Shay and he finally showed it tonight we had plays for him coming out of timeouts and he was able to knock them down and those big plays kept us in the game and moving forward hopefully he can continue that he was 8 of 13 and 6 of 10 from three and he has 9 rebounds a really productive night for him and just excited moving forward-thinking he can give us that kind of scoring punch.”