ETSU JUCO guard LeDarrius Brewer living up to the hype

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers finally got word they can return to the basketball court after being quarantined due to a positive covid-19 test, and one guy hoping to pick up where he left off is junior guard Ledarrius Brewer.
Brewer, who had to sit out last season after transferring in from Southeast Missouri State has lived up to the billing so far without playing in a conference game he was named to the SoCon preseason team by the coaches.
So far this season he leads the Bucs in scoring with a 16.3 average, which’s the 10th best in the league and head coach Jason Shay feels we still have not seen his best.
“He’s coming around obviously very well, I think he’s playing really well, putting himself in a great position. He’s a natural scorer, have now moved him somewhat out of position. He’s been the primary guy in there, being the point Hurd for us, but he’s still finding ways to score. His numbers reflect why we’ve got off to a good start in the league, says Shay.”