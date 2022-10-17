Johnson City, TN — The road in the SoCon is always tough one to travel … and in a rematch of last year’s conference-clinching game with Mercer on Saturday … the Bucs found out just how dangerous the Bears can be.

ETSU took the first lead of the game on a Tyler Keltner field goal … but after that – the Bucs were looking to play catchup … To their credit – they hung tough the entire game … pulling to withing 5 points – twice – before giving up some points late in the 55-33 defeat … The Bucs earned some short fields on offense … gaining 316 total yards of offense … while the defense allowed more than 600 yards …

Headed into another ranked matchup this week with Samford … the focus has shifted to producing … and stopping the explosive plays

“At the end of the day – we’re going to have a hard time winning games if all we can do is throw the football. We’ve got to be able to find our run game and keep people honest – that’s where you can get explosive plays, because if we’re dropping back to do it – it’s going to be hard to do.”

“We need those big plays. I feel like we made a lot, but we also made a lot of mistakes – and that’s one thing I felt like kind of took us downhill a little bit.”

“Make sure we’re fitting the right gaps, DBs have good eyes on the back end. I just think Mercer did a great job making plays and we’ve just gotta come back this week and make some more plays.”