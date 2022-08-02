Johnson City, TN — Just one day after it was announced that ETSU women’s head basketball coach Simon Harris will soon be fired, the exodus has begun from some of the players on the team.

This afternoon ETSU Buc Demi Burdick announced on twitter that because of the recent situation that she has entered her name into the transfer portal…. She will have one year eligibility remaining…

Last season the 6-foot two forward who transferred in from UT-Martin started to come in to her own by the end of the season played in 25-of-28 games for the Bucs, starting in 12… She led the Buccaneers in offensive rebounds (40)…Averaged 16.4 minutes 4.0 rebounds, and 4.6 points per game.