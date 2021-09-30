ETSU football prepares for a multiple Wofford offense on Saturday

Johnson City, Tn — The ETSU Buccaneers will try and run their record to 2-0 in the Southern Conference this weekend when they welcome Wofford to William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium for a 3:30 game.

The Bucs got SoCon win number one last Saturday in an overtime win over Samford on the road and now they face a Terriers team that owns a 9-2 record in the series and those wins came back in the late ’90s.
Wofford has won 9 straight games against ETSU and this spring they didn’t play because of a covid situation within the football community.
After giving up a SoCon-record 582 yards in the air against the Bulldogs, the Bucs will face a much different offense on Saturday.

“They are always a challenge to prepare for because they are pretty multiple in their run game looks and what they do. They run some power games, some traditional three-back offense, they also get the quarterback involved in the run game. They are also throwing it better than they have been. It will be a different challenge than what we faced last week.”

“The work is not done and this is opportunity number five. It’s another week and we have to go 1-0. It’ll be a challenge, but that is all it is – a challenge. We have to be willing to go out there and work.”

