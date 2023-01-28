WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Please enter a search term.
by: Kenny Hawkins
Posted: Jan 28, 2023 / 11:52 PM EST
Updated: Jan 28, 2023 / 11:52 PM EST
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) – Led by Dalvin White’s 15 points, the Chattanooga Mocs defeated the East Tennessee State Buccaneers 73-64 on Saturday night. The Mocs are now 12-11 on the season, while the Buccaneers dropped to 8-15.
