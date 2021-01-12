ETSU coach talk about managing player time during quarantine

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneer basketball team was cleared to play last night and now they’re getting ready to face Furman on the road Saturday’s.

The Bucs have been in quarantine since last week after one of its players tested positive for covid-19,

they could have played their game against Samford which was scheduled for tomorrow at home but thought better of it since it would have only given them one practice to prepare.

Despite all the down time head coach Jason Shay has done everything he can to make sure the guys have stayed in shape and limber

“It’s always great to get back on the court, I think I’m going to try and treat this like going home for Christmas break, we just came back. Hopefully, we can build off of what we did after we came back from Christmas break and all of the same plan and see if we can get back to near where we were when we got shut down and paused, Shay.”