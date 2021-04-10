Wofford gets the best of ETSU on the diamond, doubleheader scheduled for Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The rain swept through the Tri-Cities and forced Saturday’s second game to get bumped to Sunday, but the ETSU baseball team still got a game in with Wofford in the early afternoon.

The Buccaneers dropped the contest, 3-2 the final in extra innings. The Bucs grabbed a 2-1 lead in the 6th inning when Noah Webb ripped a liner into left field to bring two runners home. Wofford responded in the following half inning with an RBI double to tie it.

The SoCon squads remained scoreless until the top of the 10th inning when four ETSU errors allowed the Terriers to get a runner home, taking the 3-2 lead and the Bucs couldn’t rally from there.

ETSU gets the Sunday doubleheader with Wofford started at 1 p.m. at Thomas Bryant Stadium.