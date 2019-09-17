Wofford drops out of FCS coaches poll, Furman falls to No. 15

(WJHL) – After a wild weekend across the Southern Conference, Furman is the only SoCon team inside the top 25 in the latest FCS Coaches Poll.

The Furman Paladins dropped two spots to No. 15 after losing to Virginia Tech 24-17 on Saturday. The Paladins had a 14-3 lead at halftime before the Hokies scored 21 points in the second half to prevent the upset.

Wofford was ranked No. 23 before losing to conference foe Samford 21-14 over the weekend.

Other SoCon schools that received votes but didn’t make the top 25 include The Citadel, which upset FBS opponent Georgia Tech 27-24 in overtime, and Mercer.

Through Games SEP. 15, 2019

RANK SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV. 1 North Dakota State (26) 3-0 650 1 2 James Madison 2-1 621 2 3 South Dakota State 2-1 593 3 4 UC Davis 2-1 570 4 5 Towson 3-0 521 8 6 Kennesaw State 2-1 511 7 7 Weber State 1-2 450 6 8 Northern Iowa 1-1 449 10 9 Nicholls 1-1 396 11 10 Illinois State 2-1 370 12 11 Eastern Washington 1-2 367 5 12 Central Arkansas 3-0 359 14 13 Jacksonville State 2-1 358 16 14 Montana State 2-1 340 15 15 Furman 1-2 281 13 16 Maine 1-2 269 9 17 North Carolina A&T 2-1 230 17 18 Villanova 3-0 215 23 19 Montana 2-1 189 T-18 20 Delaware 2-1 153 T-18 21 Youngstown State 3-0 104 NR 22 Elon 2-1 80 NR 23 Southeastern Louisiana 1-1 75 24 24 Princeton 0-0 61 25 25 Southeast Missouri State 1-2 57 20

Dropped Out: Sam Houston St. (21), Wofford (22).

Others Receiving Votes: North Dakota, 33; Sam Houston St., 26; South Carolina St., 20; The Citadel, 16; Houston Baptist, 11; Indiana St., 10; Northern Arizona, 10; Sacramento St., 9; Stony Brook, 9; Dayton, 7; McNeese, 7; William & Mary, 7; Mercer, 4; Yale, 4; Dartmouth, 3; Southern Illinois, 3; Austin Peay, 2.

