Wofford drops out of FCS coaches poll, Furman falls to No. 15

(Photo: Jeremy Fleming/Furman Athletics)

(WJHL) – After a wild weekend across the Southern Conference, Furman is the only SoCon team inside the top 25 in the latest FCS Coaches Poll.

The Furman Paladins dropped two spots to No. 15 after losing to Virginia Tech 24-17 on Saturday. The Paladins had a 14-3 lead at halftime before the Hokies scored 21 points in the second half to prevent the upset.

Wofford was ranked No. 23 before losing to conference foe Samford 21-14 over the weekend. 

Other SoCon schools that received votes but didn’t make the top 25 include The Citadel, which upset FBS opponent Georgia Tech 27-24 in overtime, and Mercer.

Through Games SEP. 15, 2019

RANKSCHOOLREC.PTS.PREV.
1North Dakota State (26)3-06501
2James Madison2-16212
3South Dakota State2-15933
4UC Davis2-15704
5Towson3-05218
6Kennesaw State2-15117
7Weber State1-24506
8Northern Iowa1-144910
9Nicholls1-139611
10Illinois State2-137012
11Eastern Washington1-23675
12Central Arkansas3-035914
13Jacksonville State2-135816
14Montana State2-134015
15Furman1-228113
16Maine1-22699
17North Carolina A&T2-123017
18Villanova3-021523
19Montana2-1189T-18
20Delaware2-1153T-18
21Youngstown State3-0104NR
22Elon2-180NR
23Southeastern Louisiana1-17524
24Princeton0-06125
25Southeast Missouri State1-25720

Dropped Out: Sam Houston St. (21), Wofford (22).

Others Receiving Votes: North Dakota, 33; Sam Houston St., 26; South Carolina St., 20; The Citadel, 16; Houston Baptist, 11; Indiana St., 10; Northern Arizona, 10; Sacramento St., 9; Stony Brook, 9; Dayton, 7; McNeese, 7; William & Mary, 7; Mercer, 4; Yale, 4; Dartmouth, 3; Southern Illinois, 3; Austin Peay, 2.

