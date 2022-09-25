JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a pair of weather delays lasting nearly three hours, ETSU and Wofford kicked off a soccer match from Summers-Taylor Stadium. A lone second-half tally from the Terriers proved to the difference in a 1-0 victory.

Megan Childress connected with Mia Bookhard on a free kick opportunity for the tally in the 50th minute of the match.

The Bucs had their chances on the afternoon, putting six shots on goal and earning five corner kicks. Nele Bauer led the way with a pair of shots on frame.

ETSU (2-5-2) will seek its first SoCon victory when the team visits Mercer on Friday.