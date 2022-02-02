Western Carolina rallies past ETSU in Cullowhee, 87-84

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (Feb. 2, 2022) – Leading by as many as 14 points in the second half and up to nine with less than four minutes remaining, the ETSU men’s basketball team couldn’t hold on, as Western Carolina closed on an 18-6 run to rally past the Buccaneers, 87-84, on Wednesday night inside the Ramsey Center.

ETSU had its 14-game win streak over the Catamounts come to an end as the Bucs suffered their fourth straight loss, dipping to 12-12 overall and 4-7 in conference play. Western Carolina, who defeated the Bucs for the first time since March 7, 2015, snapped a five-game skid, improving to 9-14 overall, 3-7 in league play.