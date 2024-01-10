JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 10, 2024) – The ETSU men’s basketball team suffered its first home loss of the season as the Buccaneers suffered an 80-66 setback to Western Carolina on Wednesday night inside Freedom Hall.

The Bucs, who won the first six games on their home floor to start the year, couldn’t overcome a sluggish start as Western Carolina led wire-to-wire to secure its fifth straight win over the Blue & Gold in the series.

ETSU dipped to 9-7 overall and 1-2 in league play, while Western Carolina improved to 14-2, 3-0.

Jaden Seymour led the Bucs with a game-high 24 points, while adding seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Bucs hit the road for back-to-back games beginning Saturday afternoon when ETSU takes on reigning conference champion Furman at 2 p.m. inside Timmons Arena.