JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For just a second time in the last five meetings, the Catamounts have claimed a Blue Ridge Border Battle victory, defeating the Bucs 20-17 on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue and Gold built a 14-7 first-half lead, but saw it slip away in the fourth quarter.

A CJ Lee receiving touchdown put the Catamounts on the board first, as they rolled down the field for a score on their opening drive.

ETSU responded with the next two touchdowns – a Jacob Saylors 20-yard scamper in the first quarter, followed by a Jawan Martin three-yard plunge.

Trailing 14-7, the visitors looked poised to tie the game late in the second quarter. However, Cole Gonzales’ pass into the endzone was intercepted by Sheldon Arnold II, denying WCU any points.

Catamounts kicker Richard McCollum kicked through a 40-yard field goal just before halftime, cutting the deficit to 14-10.

With their first possession of the second half, WCU drove deep into Bucs territory, only to come up empty once again. Alijah Huzzie undercut a lofty pass from Gonzales in the endzone for a second time on the afternoon.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Catamounts’ Raphael Williams put his team in front, 17-14, on a 29-yard reception.

A Tyler Keltner 31-yard field goal would knot the score, 17-17, with just 2:25 to play in regulation. But, the visitors used every remaining second before kicking the game-winning field goal from 33 yards.

Senior running back Jacob Saylors carried the load for the ETSU offense, touching the ball 32 times for 172 yards and a score. Bucs quarterback Tyler Riddell was called into action just 22 times, completing eleven of his passes for 116 yards.

Despite turning the ball over three times, the Catamounts tallied 475 yards of total offense in the win.

The defeat marks ETSU’s fourth loss by eight points or fewer in the SoCon this season.

“Today was a microcosm of the whole year – and, you know – we had chances,” ETSU head coach George Quarles said. “Defense kept us in the game, forced some turnovers, gave us a chance. We just couldn’t make enough plays offensively.”

“It just feels like it’s been time and time again – so close,” Saylors said after the game. “But, it really just goes to show you how important the small things are – the details that so many people overlook.”

“It’s very apparent, if you look at our team, that we’re very lousy on the details,” Saylors continued. “Our record displays that.”

ETSU (3-7, 1-7 SoCon) will close out the 2022 campaign with a non-conference trip to Mississippi State next Saturday. Kickoff in Starkville is set for 12 p.m. EST.