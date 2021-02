JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Southern Conference announced Wednesday’s men’s basketball game between ETSU and VMI has been canceled due to “positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements within VMI’s program.”

Monday’s #SoConHoops men’s game between @VMI_Basketball and @FurmanHoops and Wednesday’s game between @ETSU_MBB and VMI have been canceled due to positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements within VMI’s program.https://t.co/EwVqqFh6qm — Southern Conference (@SoConSports) February 22, 2021

The release said ETSU’s next scheduled game is Saturday, February 27 when the Bucs are set to host UNC-Greensboro at Freedom Hall.