ETSU coach Randy Sanders recaps 2020 signing class

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU head football coach Randy Sanders held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to highlight the 2020 signing class on National Signing Day.

The Buccaneers are looking to rebound this year after finishing last season 3-9 overall and at the bottom of the Southern Conference. Two seasons ago, Sanders led the team to its first-ever share of the Southern Conference title plus a birth in the FCS playoffs.

The Bucs will kick off the 2020-2021 season by hosting Mars Hill on Saturday, Sept. 5.

SEE ALSO » ETSU releases 2020 football schedule

ETSU announced the following signings:

Braxton Shipp — OL — 6-4 / 285 — Concord, N.C. (Northwest Cabarrus HS)

Trey Richburg — OL — 6-3 — 270 — Matthews, N.C. (Butler HS)

Ja’Varius Harrison — LB — 5-11 — 225 — Quincy, Fla. (Buffalo)

Mike Price — DB — 5-10 — 190 — Stockbridge, Ga. (App State)

Daniel Davila — LB — 6-2 — 225 — Lebanon, Tenn. (Lebanon HS)

Stephen Flores — OL — 6-5 — 295 — Manassas, Va. (Colgan HS)

Chris Hope — DB — 6-0 —180 —Madison, Ala. (James Clemens HS)

Octavious “TJ” Bouie – DL – 6-3 – 285 – Pahokee, Fla. (Pahokee HS)

Trey Foster – RB – 5-11 – 205 – Knoxville, Tenn. (Austin-East HS)

Bryson Irby – RB – 6-0 – 195 – Douglasville, Ga. (Alexander HS)

Brock Landis – QB – 6-4 – 205 – Hoschton, Ga. (Winder-Barrow HS)

Joshua Kimmons – OL – 6-3 – 280 – Kennesaw, Ga. (North Cobb HS)

Jaiden Miles – DL – 6-0 – 315 – Johnson City, Tenn. (Science Hill HS)

Jackson Riley – OL – 6-1 – 285 – Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Oakland HS)

Jaylon Jones – DL – 6-4 – 260 – Valdosta, Ga. (Lowndes HS)

Tylik Edwards – DB – 6-1 – 170 – Rock Hill, S.C. (Rock Hill HS)

December Signees:

Cade Larkins – QB – 6-2 – 205 – Jonesborough, Tenn. (David Crockett HS)

Chandler Martin – LB – 6-0 – 215 – Lithonia, Ga. (Arabia Mountain HS)

Colton Webb – DE – 6-4 – 255 – Powell, Tenn. (Powell HS)

Deven Brantley – LB/DE – 6-2 – 215 – Riverdale, Ga. (Charles Drew HS)

George Odimegwu – DB – 6-1 – 190 – Spring Hill, Tenn. (Summit HS)

Macho Arza – WR – 6-2 – 185 – Miami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington HS)

Nolan Wishon – OL – 6-6 – 240 – Bristol, Tenn. (Tennessee HS)