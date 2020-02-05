1  of  9
Closings & Delays
Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools Tri-Cities Christian School

ETSU coach Randy Sanders recaps 2020 signing class

ETSU Bucs

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU head football coach Randy Sanders held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to highlight the 2020 signing class on National Signing Day.

The Buccaneers are looking to rebound this year after finishing last season 3-9 overall and at the bottom of the Southern Conference. Two seasons ago, Sanders led the team to its first-ever share of the Southern Conference title plus a birth in the FCS playoffs.

The Bucs will kick off the 2020-2021 season by hosting Mars Hill on Saturday, Sept. 5.

SEE ALSO » ETSU releases 2020 football schedule

ETSU announced the following signings:

Braxton Shipp — OL — 6-4 / 285 — Concord, N.C. (Northwest Cabarrus HS)

Trey Richburg — OL — 6-3 — 270 — Matthews, N.C. (Butler HS)

Ja’Varius Harrison — LB — 5-11 — 225 — Quincy, Fla. (Buffalo)

Mike Price — DB — 5-10 — 190 — Stockbridge, Ga. (App State)

Daniel Davila — LB — 6-2 — 225 — Lebanon, Tenn. (Lebanon HS)

Stephen Flores — OL — 6-5 — 295 — Manassas, Va. (Colgan HS)

Chris Hope — DB — 6-0 —180 —Madison, Ala. (James Clemens HS)

Octavious “TJ” Bouie – DL – 6-3 – 285 – Pahokee, Fla. (Pahokee HS)

Trey Foster – RB – 5-11 – 205 – Knoxville, Tenn. (Austin-East HS)

Bryson Irby – RB – 6-0 – 195 – Douglasville, Ga. (Alexander HS)

Brock Landis – QB – 6-4 – 205 – Hoschton, Ga. (Winder-Barrow HS)

Joshua Kimmons – OL – 6-3 – 280 – Kennesaw, Ga. (North Cobb HS)

Jaiden Miles – DL – 6-0 – 315 – Johnson City, Tenn. (Science Hill HS)

Jackson Riley – OL – 6-1 – 285 – Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Oakland HS)

Jaylon Jones – DL – 6-4 – 260 – Valdosta, Ga. (Lowndes HS)

Tylik Edwards – DB – 6-1 – 170 – Rock Hill, S.C. (Rock Hill HS)

December Signees:

Cade Larkins – QB – 6-2 – 205 – Jonesborough, Tenn. (David Crockett HS)

Chandler Martin – LB – 6-0 – 215 – Lithonia, Ga. (Arabia Mountain HS)

Colton Webb – DE – 6-4 – 255 – Powell, Tenn. (Powell HS)

Deven Brantley – LB/DE – 6-2 – 215 – Riverdale, Ga. (Charles Drew HS)

George Odimegwu – DB – 6-1 – 190 – Spring Hill, Tenn. (Summit HS)

Macho Arza – WR – 6-2 – 185 – Miami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington HS)

Nolan Wishon – OL – 6-6 – 240 – Bristol, Tenn. (Tennessee HS)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCON STANDINGS

ETSU MEN’S SCHEDULE

SOCON SCHEDULE