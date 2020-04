ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 16: Head coach Steve Forbes watches on against the Florida Gators during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WJHL) – Wake Forest will officially introduce Steve Forbes as its next men’s basketball head coach during a press conference Friday morning.

The university announced the hiring of Forbes on Thursday.

Forbes is leaving East Tennessee State after leading his team to a record 30-4 season this year. The Buccaneers also clinched both the Southern Conference regular season and tournament titles.

Friday’s press conference will begin 11 a.m. It will be streamed online.