Johnson City, TN — Vonnie Patterson is no longer on the team… Head coach Des Oliver said Patterson told him this morning that because his role had dimensioned, it was time to walk away.
Patterson, who has other responsibilities at home has now been set up with a couple of job interviews by the coach at the end of the week.
Vonnie Patterson quits the Buccaneer basketball team
