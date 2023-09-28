JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Sept. 28, 2023) – The ETSU volleyball team picked up its first win of the season on Thursday night as it downed UNC Greensboro in four sets (25-21, 20-25, 25-13, 25-10) at Brooks Gym.

Offensively, the Bucs were paced by a trio of players that reached double digit kill totals on Thursday. Brianna Cantrell (Appleton, Wis.) led the charge with 14 kills to go with a pair of aces and seven digs. Jenna Forster (Maryville, Tenn.) and Chloe Dupuis (Poquoson, Va.) both added 10 kills apiece.

ETSU, now 1-13 overall and 1-2 in SoCon play, will have a short turnaround as it welcomes in-state rival Chattanooga to Brooks Gym on Friday. First serve between the Bucs and Mocs is set for 6 p.m.