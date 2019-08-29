Upgrades coming to ETSU football experience for 2019 season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One area the Bucs football team already has success is its dedicated fan base.

This year – those who cheer for the blue and gold will be treated to an upgraded game-day experience.

When you come watch the ETSU Bucs Football Team battle it out on their home turf – you expect to hear and see lots of school spirit.

“We’ve led the nation last year in overall attendance percent to capacity at 109%, so averaged over 8,000 fans per game,” Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Operations Matt McGahey said.

The ETSU Athletic Department wants to keep fans coming back and have added new attractions for the 2019 season.

It starts with a new way to get pumped up for the game – Tailgate Cove.

“This is a turnkey tailgate opportunity and experience for our fans. Where they order tailgate packages that are turnkey with tents and tables and chairs and trashcans and coolers. Literally show up and the tailgate is set up for you and you don’t have to touch it,” McGahey said.

Also new this year – instant replay cameras to get a closer look at those too close to call plays.

“Well it’s a game of inches – there’s no doubt about that. But ultimately making sure the calls are correct,” McGahey said.

When the Bucs score,”we’ll fire a cannon from the northeast corner of the field,” McGahey said.

They also want to add to the family-friendly experience.

“In addition to our already growing fan experience in the Food City Zone where we’re going to have 5 additional inflatables,” McGahey said.

They’re also introducing a partnership with Wendy’s this year.

“We’ve added new live music opportunities in lot 21, so our Pepsi stage will be back in full operation for 3 dates this year,” McGahey said.

Fireworks return for all three nightgames this year – beginning with a post-game show after the homeopener on September 7.

“We have the best fans in the southern conference, and they deserve to have all types of amenities that are going to be there for them to enjoy, they and their families, as they support our team.” ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said.