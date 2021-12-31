Upcoming ETSU women’s basketball game canceled due to opponent ending season for COVID reasons

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The game between the East Tennessee State University and Virginia University of Lynchburg’s women’s basketball teams has been canceled.

According to a release from ETSU Athletics, the game was set for Sunday, Jan. 2 in Brooks Gym.

The game was canceled due to the fact that “Lynchburg ended the remainder of its 2021-22 basketball season due to COVID.”

The Bucs are still scheduled to play Mercer on the road Thursday, Jan. 6. For a full schedule of the women’s basketball season, click here.