Upcoming ETSU women’s basketball game canceled due to opponent ending season for COVID reasons

ETSU Bucs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The game between the East Tennessee State University and Virginia University of Lynchburg’s women’s basketball teams has been canceled.

According to a release from ETSU Athletics, the game was set for Sunday, Jan. 2 in Brooks Gym.

The game was canceled due to the fact that “Lynchburg ended the remainder of its 2021-22 basketball season due to COVID.”

The Bucs are still scheduled to play Mercer on the road Thursday, Jan. 6. For a full schedule of the women’s basketball season, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCON STANDINGS

ETSU MEN’S SCHEDULE

SOCON SCHEDULE