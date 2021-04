JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The ETSU baseball team struggled offensively in game one of Friday's doubleheader, falling 3-0, but bounced back in the second contest with a 7-1 victory at Thomas Stadium.

The Buccaneers scored five runs in the first three innings and the Catamounts were finally able to get on the board with a bases loaded sac-fly. The Buccaneers tacked on another pair in the fifth to close out for the 7-1 victory.