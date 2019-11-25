Two ETSU football players plan to enter transfer portal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two ETSU football players have announced that they intend to transfer to other schools.

Sophomore defensive back MJ Woods and redshirt freshman kicker Logan Bowers both made their announcements on Twitter.

“After talking about this decision with my parents, I will be transferring from East Tennessee State. I will enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left to play,” Woods wrote on Sunday.

On Monday, Bowers posted: “I will always cherish the relationships I have made and the lessons I have learned during my time at East Tennessee State and I want to thank Coach Sanders for letting me be apart of this family. However, I believe it would be in my best interest to explore opportunities elsewhere. After much thought, prayer and discussion with my family and the coaching staff, I have decided to transfer from ETSU and reopen my recruitment. I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left and can play immediately. I wish nothing but the best for my brothers and this program.”

Woods played in 11 games this season and logged 25 total tackles. He also made an interception during the Austin-Peay game, which ETSU won 20-14. He played in three games during the 2018 season and recorded six total tackles and an interception.

Bowers made appearances during the Blue and Gold Spring Game in April and the Bucs’ first scrimmage in August.

Both announcements came after ETSU closed out the 2019-2020 season with a 38-0 loss at Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Bucs finished 3-9 overall and 1-7 in the Southern Conference.

