BIRMINGHAM, AL (WJHL) – ETSU battled the Bulldogs for a full 40 minutes on Saturday afternoon, but a slow start and 19 giveaways led to a double-digit Samford victory.

The home team started the game on an 8-0 run and led by as many as 19 points in the first half. The Bucs managed just seven points through the first 12 minutes of game time, but cut the deficit to ten by halftime, 39-29.

Jade Seymour immediately cut the lead down to eight, but that is as close as the Blue and Gold would get for the remainder of the afternoon.

Samford finished with 12 steals as a team, scoring 25 points off of Buccaneer turnovers. A.J. Straton-McCray led the team in takeaways with five, as well as points with 16. Bubba Parham and Jermaine Marshall each scored ten for Samford.

Jalen Haynes led the Bucs with 22 points (9-of-17 FG) and chipped in nine rebounds. Jamarius Hairston (14 pts) and Justice Smith (11 pts) were the only other ETSU players to finish in double figures.

Jordan King was mostly held in check, tallying seven points, six rebounds and five assists.

After winning their first four road conference games, ETSU has dropped their last two. The Bucs (9-16, 5-7 SoCon) will remain on the road Tuesday at UNC-Greensboro. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPNU.