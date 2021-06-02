Tulane defensive back Ton’quez Ball commits to the ETSU football program

ETSU Bucs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Knoxville, TN — The ETSU Buccaneer football team went transfer portal shopping and came up with 5-11, 186 pound defensive back Ton’quez Ball out of the University of Tulane.

Ball is from Knoxville and played at South Doyle high school for Tri-Cities native Clark Duncan…
He played in one game at Tulane as a freshman at home against UConn and then redshirted to retain his eligibility.


Prior to Tulane he earned a three-star rating from 247Sports.com and ranked 47th in the state of Tennessee…He Led South Doyle to a 5-1 record in the 5A Region 2 District, going 7-4 overall in his senior season with the Cherokees

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCON STANDINGS

ETSU MEN’S SCHEDULE

SOCON SCHEDULE