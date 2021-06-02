Tulane defensive back Ton’quez Ball commits to the ETSU football program

Knoxville, TN — The ETSU Buccaneer football team went transfer portal shopping and came up with 5-11, 186 pound defensive back Ton’quez Ball out of the University of Tulane.

Ball is from Knoxville and played at South Doyle high school for Tri-Cities native Clark Duncan…

He played in one game at Tulane as a freshman at home against UConn and then redshirted to retain his eligibility.



Prior to Tulane he earned a three-star rating from 247Sports.com and ranked 47th in the state of Tennessee…He Led South Doyle to a 5-1 record in the 5A Region 2 District, going 7-4 overall in his senior season with the Cherokees