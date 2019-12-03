1  of  12
Closings & Delays
Ashe County, NC Schools Avery County, NC Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Norton, VA City Schools Russell County, VA Schools The Learning Center - Castlewood Unicoi County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

Tray Boyd named SoCon Player of the Week

ETSU Bucs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU’s Tray Boyd III has been named the Southern Conference Player of the Week by College Sports Madness following his season-high 22-point performance during last week’s victory over Appalachian State.

The senior guard shot 7-of-12, including 4-of-8 beyond the arc, and logged four assists during the game.

In Saturday’s game win over Arkansas-Little Rock, Boyd made five points, three assists, and one steal.

The ETSU men’s basketball team will hit the road this Wednesday to face conference-opponent The Citadel. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

This is Buccaneer Country! Click here for more coverage of ETSU athletics.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCON STANDINGS

ETSU MEN’S SCHEDULE

SOCON SCHEDULE