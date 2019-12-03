Tray Boyd named SoCon Player of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU’s Tray Boyd III has been named the Southern Conference Player of the Week by College Sports Madness following his season-high 22-point performance during last week’s victory over Appalachian State.

The senior guard shot 7-of-12, including 4-of-8 beyond the arc, and logged four assists during the game.

In Saturday’s game win over Arkansas-Little Rock, Boyd made five points, three assists, and one steal.

The ETSU men’s basketball team will hit the road this Wednesday to face conference-opponent The Citadel. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

This is Buccaneer Country! Click here for more coverage of ETSU athletics.