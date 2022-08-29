Johnson City, TN — After a long month of preseason camp … It’s finally game week for the ETSU football program … and a short week at that … as George Quarles and company will open things up against Mars Hill on Thursday

First-year Head Coach George Quarles said the intensity level in practice has been better … as they continue to prepare for an actual opponent … The Lions come from the Division II ranks … But Quarles doesn’t believe they’ll be intimidated to punch above their class … Although if anything could throw their opponents off their game … it’s Greene Stadium at night … ETSU was a perfect 7-0 at home last year … and is 8-1 in there after dark … Today – Quarles and a few of the players shared their excitement about entering to the roar of the home crowd in just a few days.

“Well I’m expecting great energy from the stands – you know, fans, the students, our players. I’m excited about just being here on the home side, not on the visitors side.” “Everybody’s curious about how the Bucs going to be this year. Are they going to be the Bucs from last year? So, I think it’s going to be a good crowd this Thursday.” “I’ve had my concerns, just because it’s a Thursday night. So, I took myself over to the ticketing office and they told me not to worry. They told me there’d be people here.”

Tyler Riddell – quarterback the offense … and keeping an eye on those ticket sales … he does it all … Should be a good crowd on hand for the Opener .. Just after 7:30 on Thursday … We’ll have plenty more on the Bucs throughout the week.