TicketSmarter named official ticket resale, marketplace sponsor of ETSU Athletics

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — TicketSmarter has been named the official ticket resale and marketplace sponsor of the ETSU Buccaneers.

ETSU Athletics says with TicketSmarter fans can now buy and sell tickets to ETSU home and away games.

“ETSU appreciates TicketSmarter’s partnership and we look forward to working together for the years ahead,” said ETSU Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Operations Dr. Matt McGahey in a news release Monday.

McGahey said TicketSmarter will provide fans with another option to buy and sell tickets besides ETSU’s current ticketing platform.