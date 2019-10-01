Tickets available for Bucs-Lady Vols game at Freedom Hall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJLH) – Single-game tickets are now available for the Nov. 5 contest between the ETSU women’s basketball team and Lady Vols at Freedom Hall Civic Center.
Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased by clicking here or calling 423-439-3878 (ETSU).
The game will mark the first time the two teams have met in Freedom Hall.
Women’s basketball season ticket holders who have already purchased their season tickets for the 2019-20 season in Brooks Gym will be receiving a ticket to the comparable section in Freedom Hall, according to ETSU Athletics.